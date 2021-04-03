Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $313.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.42. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

