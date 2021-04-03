Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,928 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 243,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

GGB opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.