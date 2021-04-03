Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,217 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pampa Energía worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

