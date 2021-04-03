Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,806 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Graco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

