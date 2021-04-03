Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 54,397 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $295.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 258.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.