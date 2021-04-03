Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 22,684 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,684 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,067 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 39,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,205,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

