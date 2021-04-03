Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,092 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.