Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,218 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.70% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $34.31 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.