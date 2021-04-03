Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of ALLETE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,937,000 after buying an additional 180,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ALLETE by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

NYSE:ALE opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

