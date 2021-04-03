Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,662 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,386,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.