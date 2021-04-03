Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,488 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Conduent worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after buying an additional 113,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 267,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 2,130.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNDT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CNDT opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

