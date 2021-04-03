Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,021 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,342 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $2,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of KC opened at $43.94 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

