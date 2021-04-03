Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,352 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,888 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

