HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $485.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.