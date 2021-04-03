Humaniq Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $116,904.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00053323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00675587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

