Humanscape Hits 24-Hour Volume of $828,549.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $149.43 million and $828,549.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 160.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00682273 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028230 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

