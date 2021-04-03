Humanscape Tops One Day Trading Volume of $660,033.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $141.99 million and approximately $660,033.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 145.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00677439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027337 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

