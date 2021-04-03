HUNT Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $72.08 million and $73.47 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.20 or 0.00667095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027934 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.