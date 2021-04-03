Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Huntsman by 278.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

HUN opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.