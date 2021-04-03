Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $266.68 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $57,993.87 or 0.99922146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $266.68 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00329289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.15 or 0.00777319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00090849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027644 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

