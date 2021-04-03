Huobi Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $610.57 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.48 or 0.00027928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $610.57 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00674088 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.