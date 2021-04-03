HUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $798.16 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. HUSD has a total market cap of $798.16 million and $898.67 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.21 or 0.00677126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027284 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 793,859,848 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

