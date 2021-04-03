Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

