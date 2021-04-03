Hxro (HXRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $76.77 million and $1.14 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

