hybrix (HY) One Day Volume Tops $21,502.00

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, hybrix has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. hybrix has a market cap of $5.85 million and $21,502.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

hybrix Token Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 tokens. hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

hybrix Token Trading

