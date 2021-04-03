Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.03 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.20 or 0.00667095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027934 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.