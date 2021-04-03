Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HYFM shares. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

