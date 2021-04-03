Hyperburn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,982.00 (HYPR)

Hyperburn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hyperburn has traded 123.4% higher against the dollar. Hyperburn has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $2,982.00 worth of Hyperburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperburn coin can currently be bought for $10.91 or 0.00018556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperburn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00740751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015051 BTC.

Hyperburn Profile

Hyperburn’s total supply is 666,123 coins and its circulating supply is 557,254 coins. Hyperburn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling Hyperburn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperburn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperburn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.