HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $9.60 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $386,792.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

