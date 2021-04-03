Hyperion 1-Day Volume Reaches $107,334.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $107,334.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 170,591,017 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

