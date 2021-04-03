Hyve (HYVE) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Hyve token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00074981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00291069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.00793969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,677,957 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.