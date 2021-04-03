I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.23

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $8,762.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00393578 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005404 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00026989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.04426977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,786,676 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

