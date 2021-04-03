iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAFNF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

IAFNF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

