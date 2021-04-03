IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Position Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

