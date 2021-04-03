IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.14 million and a PE ratio of 27.07. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

