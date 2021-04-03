iBTC Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iBTC has a market cap of $16,493.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00306465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00769336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

