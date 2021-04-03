ichi.farm Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00740751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015051 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.