ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 209.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

ICL stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

