ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Billion

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $168.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 595,982,022 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

