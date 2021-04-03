Iconic Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,941.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $22,941.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

