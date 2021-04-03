ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $10,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.45 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

