ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.68% of ICU Medical worth $165,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day moving average is $201.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.