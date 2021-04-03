Ideaology (IDEA) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $432,638.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.30 or 0.00674055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027385 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

