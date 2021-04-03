IDEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.15 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, IDEX has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $92.67 million and $4.15 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00680922 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028125 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

