IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.83 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $84.83 million and approximately $25.14 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00673324 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027339 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars.

