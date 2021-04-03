Idle Price Up 47% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Idle has a market cap of $17.89 million and $430,382.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $13.94 or 0.00023278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,284,079 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

