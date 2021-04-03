Idle Tops One Day Trading Volume of $254,511.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and $254,511.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be bought for $11.78 or 0.00020190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00326992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00090987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,285,517 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

