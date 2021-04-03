IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of IDT worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDT by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $588.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.07. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,489 shares of company stock worth $109,105 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

