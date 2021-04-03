iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $214.75 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $214.75 million and approximately $28.11 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00673324 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027339 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

