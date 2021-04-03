Ignition Price Tops $0.28 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 222.9% against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $389,691.28 and $150.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,397.34 or 0.99802421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00035611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00091725 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,414,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,401,578 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

